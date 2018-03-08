The banality of discrimination: how bureaucratic inertia is failing non-binary people
With so many people now identifying as non-binary, you'd think government departments would be more accommodating. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the experience for many non-binary people.
3 thoughts on “The banality of discrimination: how bureaucratic inertia is failing non-binary people”
The real mystery is why sex is recorded on birth certificates and thereafter deemed to somehow be a vital part of a person’s ID for official purposes. Most every attempt to answer that is a variant of “We record this because we have systems that require it to be recorded.”
How about for the collection of demographic statistics?
It might be worthwhile for the author to point out the proportion of the population that is intersex. According to the IHRA, which Duck-Chong cites, the figure is estimated to be 1.7%.
Is it therefore reasonable for bureaucracies or businesses to consider recognition of intersex people a priority?
Sexuality is complicated even for straight people, and so I can imagine intersex people have potentially very challenging lives, but how – exactly – are intersex people “harmed” by having a conversation about anti-discrimination measures?