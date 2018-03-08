‘The UN has to be better, and I think it is struggling’: Helen Clark
Two years after losing the race for secretary-general, the former New Zealand prime minister says the UN needs an "injection of sheer political reality".
Mar 8, 2018
Between Hillary Clinton’s loss in the US election and Helen Clark’s failed bid for UN secretary-general, 2016 was a hell of a year for women in high office. Clinton didn’t manage to smash her literal glass ceiling, while Clark claims she hit hers.
3 thoughts on “‘The UN has to be better, and I think it is struggling’: Helen Clark”
In my uni days I was a big supporter of the UN. Thought the post-Cold War UN had a real opportunity to make a difference in the world. This probably peaked when the UN seemed the best hope for avoiding the US’ march to the Iraq War, and the way the US defied the UN and suffered absolutely nothing for it has seen things be all downhill from there.
It’s not just the Security Council vetoes that have limited the UN’s role, though. Structural problems plague every level of the organisation. One vote per country sounds great in principle, but it has tended to let the rich buy the votes of many small and often unaffected countries on issues which matter to them. Japan buying the votes of landlocked small nations on whaling is a classic example known to Australians, but it’s easy to detect the influence of US and Chinese aid, OPEC oil money, etc in resolutions in the General Assembly and various committees.
It doesn’t feel like anyone really respects or believes in the UN anymore, or that there is any institutional will left in the UN to put the organisation back in the forefront of international affairs again. They still have a number of agencies doing valuable work in the field, which you wouldn’t want to lose, but the political organs at the top are moribund.
The next step may be to write off the UN as a valuable experiment but to migrate to a new body without the baggage, just as the League of Nations was abandoned in favour of the UN decades ago, although how one will (without a war) encourage the powerful nations to move to a structure which no longer gives them lurks and perks, well, that’s the question isn’t it?
You’ve pretty well said it all, Arky. I’d only add that he who pays the piper calls the tune and the US hegemon contributes the most to the UN’s funding. Also, mid and small power countries knew perfectly well what permanent UN membership and veto power would do to the UN’s ability to fulfil its function and tried to prevent it happening right at the beginning. They knew what would happen because they’d seen it before with the League of Nations. They tried to form a truly democratic UN, but they failed. No points for guessing which nations refused to allow a democratic UN to form.
The United Nations is presently structured to deal with wars by mustering coalitions of nations amassing a greater force than the warring parties.
On the same global scale, the damaged climate is emerging as a greater threat than any form of war. The UN will need to evolve into something with smiles to persuade and with teeth to coerce, whole nations into decarbonising.