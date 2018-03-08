Hard times in the bush and soft wages make for a tepid economy
While the economy continues to rack up moderate growth, there are some weak points.
Mar 8, 2018
While the Turnbull government will continue to enjoy bragging about the fact 400,000 jobs were created over 2017, there are some worrying signs in yesterday’s national accounts data, especially for a government that has just over a year until an election.
Thank you for this story on ‘bush’ issues. Before the destruction of RN we used to have the BookShow with Ramona K followed by Bush Telegraph for an hour. This placed the large audience for books next to ‘the bush’ show. You just kind of kept listening and it was mostly brilliant. As people start to move out of bloated cities what is happening beyond them will, as connectivity diminishes as an issue, become of greater interest to those who want to live a financially manageable life.
The sooner country people realise that the national party no longer represents them the sooner things will turn around in the bush, today`s national party represents big mining and big and mostly foreign agricultural interests, the mere fact that former leader Joyce and Rhinehart are so close should send alarm bells ringing, here`s a multi millionaire that suggests workers should only be paid $2 a day and who flies the former deputy prime minister Joyce all over the country to promote her interests, a man and a party who voted for the slashing of workers penalty rates and cuts to retirees incomes incomes and are constant advocates for the Adani mine that will shut down 4 nsw upper hunter coal mines and throw hundreds out of work and will employ very few if any queenslanders as a result, and a party that pushes for the government to fund the building of a private railway at taxpayers expense, one that Rhinehart can then utilise for her massive companies at no cost to her, the national party has been bought and paid for by big minin, big cotton g and foreign interests, just because your grandaddy always voted country party doesn`t mean todays rural voter should, because that country party of old did represent grandads and their families, todays national party doesn`t.
John Howard has referred to the inescapable arithmetic of politics in the past. Here’s an arithmetical question. If unemployment was 5.5% a year ago and is still 5.5%, can someone please explain why the creation of those jobs has had no effect on the unemployment rate?
Here’s a non answer.
If we have this magical wonderful amazing jobs growth – described by Bernard recently as ‘massive’ – how come we have had Australians working less hours – by 27 million hours – last month compared to the previous and that month itself had a decline in many millions of hours worked compared to it’s previous month.
Two consecutive months where Australians have had less work to do.
More jobs = less working hours.
Something is dreadfully wrong.
‘A 10% fall in farm GDP is Barnaby Joyce’s legacy to the people of rural Australia…’
For this remarkable achievement Gina Rinehart described him as a ‘champion’ of agriculture worthy of her cheque for $40K. Imagine how generous she might have been had Cousin Jethro overseen only 5% fall in farm GDP.