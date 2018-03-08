ABC’s all-women presenters … Seven gets desperate … Department of Corrections …
The ABC has bumped its male talent off air for International Women's Day. Plus other media tidbits of the day.
Women get on-air roles for ABC’s International Women’s Day. The ABC has pushed most men off-air again for International Women’s Day today. Repeating last year’s stunt, most on-air presenters will be women across programming on the ABC’s radio and TV networks. Male presenters still have to go to work, but not on-air. In a statement, the ABC said last year’s effort was well-received. But it’s more than the metro newspapers could muster for their front pages — Sydney’s Daily Telegraph, The West Australian and The Australian Financial Review were the only papers with a woman’s solo byline on the front-page story today (The Australian had two women, with a shared byline, out of eight bylines on the front page).
2 thoughts on “ABC’s all-women presenters … Seven gets desperate … Department of Corrections …”
ABC “Revenge Day”? Doing the things they condemn men for doing?
Imagine what would happen in the event of an all male panel on The Dum, or Q&A? A mirror of the cases when there have been all women?
“as the much-hyped Australian Spartan has sunk without a trace, ignored by viewers” – What’s the success rate for shows which Channel 7 overhypes relentlessly for months before they debut, especially with ads which are not only in every ad break in the tennis but also in voiceovers and crawls along the bottom of the screen during the tennis (and this year in the winter Olympics)? Can’t be very good.
Perhaps Channel 7 should give some thought to the fact that they are wearing their audience out on shows which haven’t aired a single episode; it feels like you’ve seen 20 hours of the show already, no need to ever watch it even if at first you might have been intrigued.