The Oz v the Greens: who’s right, and who’s a great big hopping idiot in the great kangaroo cull debate?
Mar 7, 2018
A new documentary, Kangaroos: a love-hate story, has stoked a fiery new culture war, attracting controversy for its depiction of the killing of kangaroos in the culling and harvesting industry. The film had already made a splash in the US, with several outlets covering the film, but the storm has finally reached Australian media.
What sort of kangaroos?
They are not all the same – there are about 40 medium to large species and their numbers vary considerably as does their conservation status. I’ve got 3 species just on my property. They can’t properly be all lumped into one basket labelled ‘kangaroos’.
In fact for [at least] 3 species there are none left at all – gone extinct sadly.
One [at least], the Toolache Wallaby, as recently [probably] as the 1970s.
And the population ‘estimates’ are a joke – from this article alone a huge variation of from 25 million to 45 million is cited.
To put that into context there are more than 70 million sheep in OZ currently.
Not counting other herbivores [obviously] eg cattle, goats, brumbys, camels, buffalo, pigs, rabbits, deer …..
Rhiannon versus “The Australian”?
“The Australian” writes crap.
Agree with all in your post S.
Not sure about our yankee cousin’s credibility in the debate.
I’m afraid that in an argument between Rhiannon and anyone, I’m inclined to trust anyone.
In an argument between Rhiannon and the Australian, well, it’s an argument I’m not going to adjudicate on.
But this debate has been happening since I was a kid, perilous calls that kangaroos will be extinct by next week, vicious hunters wiping out a species etc, and yet still, there they are in just about any bush setting you find yourself in.
There may be particular species of Kangaroo that are being wiped out, but that is unlikely to be attributable to shooters.
Emotive click-bait marketing for Rhiannon.
As inexplicably strange as it seems to the guessperts, roos are oddly suited, adapted even, to a continent with poor, depleted ancient soils of exceptional fragility, erratic and widely variable rainfall with a vegetation which is mostly inedible to hard hoofed mammals from the northern landmasses.
Like eucalyptus, the governing factor in fertility is water which, to stop Ovis/Bovis expiring toot sweet, is made available across vast areas.
I would be glad to see the eradication of Ovis & Bovis and a roo meat industry for those recalcitrant throwbacks who insist on being carnivores.
BTW, in Germany roo meat is more expensive and eagerly consumed that venison.
Yep, I’ve long been an advocate of a scientifically managed roo farming industry.
Wouldn’t be hard to set up and would be very profitable. Have you ever felt roo leather?
But I’m afraid we don’t have the ‘agile and innovative’ mindset to put it into practice.
The carrying capacity of my property is less than 1 sheep, even less for cattle, maybe 1 goat could survive here although I doubt it, and all the other introduced/ferals would be equally disadvantaged.
But the dozens of resident roos, of 3 species, are quite comfortable here.
Strangely enough they were ‘designed’ [oops, by nature I meant] to cope with the various Oz habitats far better and far more productively [in a narrow economic sense] than the traditional imports.
But our national thinking is drowned out by the noise from the ‘cut it down/shoot it mob’ if its not from England.
Poor fella my country.