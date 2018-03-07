Turnbull lures Trump with Aussie retirement savings — but would it be a win for Australians?
Turnbull is dangling a sizeable fiscal carrot in front of Trump. But will it attract a bite, and what will it mean for your retirement money?
Malcolm Turnbull seems to have figured out how to get Donald Trump’s attention — show your Goldman Sachs stripes and talk about ways to finance big, beautiful things. Like sewer systems.
7 thoughts on “Turnbull lures Trump with Aussie retirement savings — but would it be a win for Australians?”
Invest in US steel manufacturing??
Holy super savings Batman!
Whatever will Mal the invincible think of next to bilk Australian taxpayers.
‘ Airports are not built every day, and particularly not in industrialised nations. When the world’s largest developed economy has a crumbling infrastructure network in need of a cash injection, Australian investment managers spy opportunities.’
Where were these canny (& often overpaid) managers when Toowoomba’s Wellcamp Airport was being built in 2013, privately funded by the Wagner family at a cost in excess of $100M?
True Zut, but wasn’t aware of that one. Too often the problem is that our superannuation funds too rarely go to direct investment, and just end up on share markets around the world, which isn’t really investment at all. Let me just clip that ticket while I pass on your money to the next ticket clipper.
“One of the key focuses was the potential for Australian superannuation funds to increase their investments in American infrastructure assets.”
And yet, as I comment on the lead story of the day, we are constantly in need of foreign investment. Again, surely an issue of quality rather than width, unless like global shucksters we are trying to attract overseas investors to pour their money into non-viable projects that never make a cent to be repatriated. Actually, now that’s a thought!
As noted here by many, Oz is said to be in desperate need of foreign investment whilst seeking to invest our lazy & otherwise homeless super funds O/S.
Does. Not. Compute.
Why bother Trump is as likely to say yes today and no next week. He is a corporate shonk.