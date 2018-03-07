Sections Menu

The World

Mar 7, 2018

Timor Sea agreement does not end Timor Sea dispute

The Timor Sea agreement is hardly cause for celebration when the core of the struggle remains unsolved.

Professor Damien Kingsbury

Crikey international affairs commentator

Share

It’s about Greater Sunrise. It was always about Greater Sunrise. The Timor Sea boundary agreement has now been signed in New York, but the key to the dispute — the $50 billion Greater Sunrise liquid natural gas field — remains unresolved.

Related

Popular in The World

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close