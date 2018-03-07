Timor Sea agreement does not end Timor Sea dispute
The Timor Sea agreement is hardly cause for celebration when the core of the struggle remains unsolved.
It’s about Greater Sunrise. It was always about Greater Sunrise. The Timor Sea boundary agreement has now been signed in New York, but the key to the dispute — the $50 billion Greater Sunrise liquid natural gas field — remains unresolved.