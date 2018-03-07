Reserve Bank head spoils the tax cut narrative at neoliberal frolic
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has spoilt the corporate tax cut argument by pointing to surging investment and ignoring the whole issue of tax.
Mar 7, 2018
Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe has spoilt the corporate tax cut argument by pointing to surging investment and ignoring the whole issue of tax.
The merry gathering of neoliberals that is the Financial Review’s Business Summit has provided some entertainment this week. Business luminaries have stroked their chins, scratched their pates and furrowed their brows about how they can better sell the idea of company tax cuts to Australians, with some even suggesting that they try convincing people that they’re not a pack of greedy self-servers first.
10 thoughts on “Reserve Bank head spoils the tax cut narrative at neoliberal frolic”
Can’t wait to see if/how the Financial Review misreports Lowe’s speech.
So BK, “Lowe is pointing to evidence infrastructure spending is a highly productive way of stimulating demand, employment and investment“, think how much your bete noire/blind spot, the Inland Rail, would do for the nation.
But only if it were not fabricated entirely from imports, else we might wind up with the genius whizz of NSW buying Korean trains which don’t fit the stations, rails or tunnels.
“Infrastructure spending” means smart infrastructure spending, not spending on white elephants just for the sake of spending.
Melbourne Metro (something going ahead despite the Federal Government’s signal LACK of support) is an example of the kind of infrastructure spending we should be doing more of.
…with some even suggesting that they try convincing people that they’re not a pack of greedy self-servers first….. ha ha ha what an outrageous suggestion!
“Australia does need to remain an attractive place for global capital to invest.”
I know this statement is taken as gospel among business and economics graduates, but I’m not quite sure it is as axiomatic as appears. Why exactly? Anyone is free to explain. Do we really need Adani to invest billions here in a coal mine? Is that really going to pull us out of the fire? Surely it’s a case of ‘we need some foreign investment, probably, although we do have trillions of dollars in superannuation funds which would seem to be available for viable investments here’. Surely it’s about the quality, never mind the width?
Bernard has elsewhere stated how it is the industry funds who have stumped up investment dollars for infrastructure in Australia. Presumably retail funds are sending their money overseas. Again, why do we need an international money merry go round? If there is something worth investing in here, surely there are oodles of places to find that money. Aren’t banks in that business?
Further, while there is always panic about foreign investment dropping off a cliff if we don’t have competitive tax rates, Ross Gittins pointed out in a helpful article some moons ago that the amount of foreign investment we get has no correlation to our tax rates, going back to the 1980 when tax rates ere very high. Somehow Norway finance their oil rigs with tax rates in the 70%+.
I suspect we are being sold a furphy, and often enough by highly educated people who didn’t ask the lecturer if what they were saying was bullshit, they just took it on board as an axiom of modern day economics.
Sorry, one more, surely infrastructure investment is in the higher orders for flow-on stimulatory effects, but there are good and much better. I posit that a world class FTTH or FTTK broadband system would be among the highest of all investments for stimulatory and flow on demand, and what have we got from the dear LNP, and Mr Turnbull, master of all he purveys.
So I suppose in that sense, it’s a great idea to do it twice, the half-arsed way we are doing it and the way we are eventually going to get to, probably at double the infrastructure spend.
Brilliant!
One of the “reasons” given for Talcum’s recent trip to grovel before the Orange Ogre was the need to find investment opportunities in the Benighted States for our burgeoning super funds.
Turnbulls thought bubble on company tax cuts POPPED. $65billion on infrastructure a better spend. No brainer really. Only Neo Libs cant see this.
a stupid government, a stupid PM and stupid voters, a toxic mix.
