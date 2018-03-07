Ged Kearney won’t commit Labor to blocking Adani
At a climate Q and A, Labor’s Batman candidate did the Labor two-step on blocking the mine with environment law.
Mar 7, 2018
Ged Kearney, Labor candidate for the Batman byelection, has refused to say that a Labor government would stop the Adani Carmichael coal mine — even if a future Labor government had a “trigger” that would make it possible.
8 thoughts on “Ged Kearney won’t commit Labor to blocking Adani”
‘…an Anthony Albanese challenge’ ??
If memory serves correctly, the resurrected PM Rudd guaranteed his own protection by having ALP rules changed, ensuring there can be no challenge. The Labor leader can opt to resign but cannot be formally challenged.
1. What have the Greens achieved after gaining the state seat of Northcote? zilch.
2. What will they achieve if they win Batman? zilch.
3. What about their declining share of the vote in recent elections on the mainland and Tasmania?
4. What happens when the lid comes off the simmering tensions re. member accusations of bullying?
5. How secure is Di Natale?
I am looking forward to the Greens explosion on March 18. Should be colourful.
The ALP should concede Batman now based on Kearney’s useless performance.
If the ALP want to remain relevant they need to focus on the outer suburban seats and regional and rural Victoria. Leave the inner irrelvant seats to the Greens and other useless parties.
If not the ALP will be wiped out at the next Victorian state poll.
Kearney is all waffle. Enough of these stupid celebrity candidates.
“Your correspondent had a rather forthright confrontation with Ged Kearney at a public dinner in 2017. ”
Not surprised by this. Remember his disgraceful behaviour re. David Feeney (like him or not)?
Don’t expect an even-handed treatment of the by-election by this anti-ALP, pro-Green commentator.
For the Greens opposing Adani is like shooting fish in a barrel because they will never be in government. Its also all so easy to do a bit of bush lawyering on s.145. As a percentage of world CO2 output (the threat to the Reef) what would Adani represent? Not much and by itself it would be unlikely to constitute a “significant impact” as required under the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act. Otherwise we would be shutting down coal mines all over Australia!
Labor is hiding on Adani, as it is with the TPP and a bunch of other topics. It wants to be the policy ‘everyman’ on every topic.
Voters aren’t that stupid. Your word can equally be assessed by what you DON’T say as much as what you do.
To quote Groucho Marx: “Those are my principles, and if you don’t like them… well, I have others.”
If bumBoil Shlernt’s woeful wittering and torturous contortions over Adani are insufficient to demonstrate that he is incapable of rational thought and thus shouldn’t be trusted to wander the streets then surely his tin eared captain’s pick of a vat bred apparatchik like Kearney as candidate must disabuse even rusted on true believers that Labor is just the obverse of the tory coin, counterfeit & worthless.
Your correspondent’s commitment to keeping the LNP in power is admirable.