Former NSW Greens MP takes party to court amid preselection row
A former NSW state Greens MP and chief of staff to Richard di Natale intends to bring a legal action against her own party.
Mar 7, 2018
A former NSW state Greens MP and chief-of-staff to federal leader Richard Di Natale is taking the NSW branch of the party to court in the wake of a faltering preselection bid.
One thought on “Former NSW Greens MP takes party to court amid preselection row”
Hope her legal action fails, Political careerist are destroying credibility with the public.
Get a real job parasite.