Black music book pulped
Mar 7, 2018
Black music book pulped. Publisher NewSouth Books has pulped a history of black women in music by Clinton Walker after women who appeared in the book complained of inaccuracies and not having been contacted about being in the book. Many of the women Walker wrote about were not consulted, including blues singer Marlene Cummins, who spoke to Fairfax of her displeasure: “It’s typical of our history. We had our land stolen from us, our wages, our children, our art and now our stories.”