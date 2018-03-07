Sections Menu

Mar 7, 2018

Black music book pulped … Guardian Australia partners up … networks to cut ads

A book on black women in music has been pulped. Plus other media tidbits of the day.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Black music book pulped. Publisher NewSouth Books has pulped a history of black women in music by Clinton Walker after women who appeared in the book complained of inaccuracies and not having been contacted about being in the book. Many of the women Walker wrote about were not consulted, including blues singer Marlene Cummins, who spoke to Fairfax of her displeasure: “It’s typical of our history. We had our land stolen from us, our wages, our children, our art and now our stories.”

