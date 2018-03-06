There is a fine art to dying on the wrong day. The passing of Aldous Huxley, writer, visionary, ’60s inspiration, would have been more marked had he been visionary enough not to go around November 22, 1963, date of a slight unpleasantness in Dallas. The evangelist Billy Graham’s passing a week or so ago threw a long shadow over someone who was in the same trade of raising people up, though from somewhat different inspiration. Zelda D’Aprano, whose death at the grand old age of 90 was announced the same day as Graham’s.
6 thoughts on “The great, undervalued fight of socialist-feminist Zelda D’Aprano”
Keating made his maiden speech when he was 25; he changed his views. Who of us still holds the views we had when we were 25? And why name call him?
I thought the reference to Keating was designed to illustrate how orthodox wage inequality was at the time, even in the centre-left, and how radical Ms D’Aprano’s demand was by the standards of the day. That in turn supports the view that a socialist outlook was essential to progress in this and other areas, which was rather the point of the article. A dig at PJK but not a gratuitous one.
Because … let me think … politicians should be accountable for what they say, even (or perhaps especially) deified ones?
Good article, thanks for that.
Zelda has not been undervalued in this household. We have been admirers of this courageous and principled woman for yonks. We need more like her, and they are around, some of them youngsters.
Vale Zelda , I might go and reread your book for a bit of inspiration
A worthy tribute, Guy. The truly courageous dare to be different.
My partner won a women’s unionist’s award a few years ago. There’s a picture of Zelda on the certificate 😀