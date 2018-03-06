Xenophon in political limbo along with a major chunk of SA voters
Nick Xenophon's SA-BEST isn't a minor party -- but it's virtually impossible for it to be a major one either. Which is bad news for the voters it will attract.
Mar 6, 2018
Trying to predict the outcome of the Saturday week’s South Australian election is a mug’s game. After an early burst of polling optimism for Nick Xenophon’s SA-BEST that had the party on 32% and Xenophon as preferred premier, more recent polling suggests a significant softening. The Australian claimed on the weekend that the party’s vote was in “free fall”, having fallen to 21% since December, but admitted this was partly methodological, given Xenophon wasn’t running candidates in every seat. That 21% is actually 27% in the 36 seats the party is running in.
It might be a gamble that doesn’t pay off. I’m not sure why he decided to do it, seems perhaps he has bitten off more than he can chew.
The electoral system not being able to recognise a party that gets 25% of the vote is clearly a problem though. Perhaps a Hare_Clark_whoever system needs to come in across all states and territories. It might leave us a bit like Italy, but coalitions can be a better form of government and certainly lead to less extreme policy making.
This is what happens when you get a populist trying to hamstring a major party, nobody wins. And as you say people have wasted a vote.
Little Eddie and his own “Munster Raving Loony Party”.
After last night’s debate…Jay Wetherill won hands down!
That isn’t only my opinion…talk back radio here and newspaper blogs would tend to that opinion also. That doesn’t mean Jay will win, but it is looking more hopeful.
Xenophony is just a showman with NO substance. He had NOTHING to say last night that would encourage anyone to vote for him. Also in the mix here are several sitting members who are standing as independents. They might well be the ‘kingmakers’ if Mr X tanks.
In his concluding remarks, Jay said something like: Nick went to Canberra to keep the bastards honest, but instead he ended up joining them.
Game. Set. Match!!
“27% for a party that didn’t exist several months ago”
Technically true, but given that SA voters have been electing Xenophon and his aligned candidates for 20 years under various names (No Pokies, Nick Xenophon Group, NXT and now SA-BEST) it’s a little misleading.