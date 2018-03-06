Sections Menu

Victoria

Mar 6, 2018

A deeper look at Vic crime and justice statistics shows two groups left behind

The laughable assertion that Victorians were "too scared" to go to restaurants due to apparent out-of-control youth gangs hides a deeper ignorance in the debate around justice, incarceration and mental health.

Alister McKeich

Freelance writer and academic

Share

While the focus on so-called “African gangs” dominated media in the new year, incidents of youth crime in Victoria are actually decreasing across all measures.

Related

Popular in Victoria

You may also like

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “A deeper look at Vic crime and justice statistics shows two groups left behind

  1. gjb

    Why import troubled people, it is not Australian action or inaction’s that traumatized Africans, its their own people.
    Its a waste of $ to build prisons, and even bigger waste to bring damaged people here to be supported by the tax payer.
    Over populated countries in Africa should be left to famine and war as they traditionally always have.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close