Razer: four revolutionary scenes from inside an Uber
Behind the wheels of these Ubers, Helen Razer sees a revolutionary class, or, at least, a curious one.
Mar 6, 2018
Uber is more than an app. It’s a metonym. For well-to-do chaps whose hair is styled per former politician Wyatt Roy, the company name has come to signify those acts of innovation and free exchange unhindered by any law less “natural” than capitalism. For thinkers whose thought is less utopian, the name Uber has come to mean that unnatural coercion to which much human labour is subject.
I’ve always regarded my boycott of Uber (et al) as a noble, principled stand against exploitative, race to the bottom, non-wage slavery. Your piece gives me pause, but I’m still not sure about wanting to support the beast who devours unsuspecting cabbies.
Of course I have the relative luxury of not needing taxis very often, and not being on the cutting edge of penury (although home ownership is well beyond me).
I can however recommend boycotting Menulog (et al). This Jeff Goldblum endorsed juggernaut takes a sizeable cut out of every order, to the point that it’s barely profitable to sell the food. However, if they don’t get on board, they lose business. Catch-22 in the Rye, or something. So, instead, I use Menulog up to the point where I place an order, then call the restaurant directly, so every last shekel goes to Mr. Singh.
Hopefully this qualifies me for some sort of Red Medal of Lenin, or whatever.
A true comrade, in the terms of personal ethics. Well done.
But, I do think that it is impossible to boycott everything objectionable. Because, really, it’s all objectionable. Compassionate commodities are a myth. None of which stops me, though, from paying a cent for The Australian. Like being vegetarian, this choice largely serves to make me feel better.
But, really, our instrumental actions aren’t the same as our individual ones. Unless we believe in that key liberal tenet: you have the power to change the world.
Nah. Not unless large numbers of folks do the same thing as me. And, if I am ever going to encourage this, I won’t waste my efforts on a single boycott of a company. A boycott of an entire nation-state would be worth it, though.
(This may seem like a cop-out. But, is based on the advice of an old lecturer which stayed with me: think about where your breakfast came from, he said. Now, can you really tell me that its entire supply chain was clean? Also, I don’t have the choice to refuse goods made in slave conditions. If I did, I would be off the internet and naked. And, what’s the good in nakedness offline?)
I don’t think I’m ready to boycott food and clothes just yet. Sure, boycotting Menulog doesn’t change the world, bruh. But it might make an appreciable difference to Mr. Singh and his family if a few people followed my example. Which in turn might lead him to eschew cheaper food sources and use better, more ethical suppliers? It’s a bit on the Clifton Hill side of Mary Poppins-ism, but hey. A bit like setting up a community garden in the face of the modern industrial “food” machine. Probably more a signal of middle-class affluence than anything else.
Note: I drive for Uber on weekends. I have a 4.84 rating and have Platinum status.
You cannot understand Uber, the company, without looking at where they spend their money, and management effort.
This is focussed heavily on driverless cars. They clearly see drivers as an unfortunate, but temporary, necessity.
The management believe they are a technology company, not a service company.
But they are a service company.
They are so obsessed with this idea that they will do anything but ever pay attention to their drivers.
To give you an idea of how obsessed they are, they will not even attempt to address the basic flaws in setting the pick-up location. Around 50% of pick-up locations (higher in dense and/or high rise locations) are wrong, and require drivers to verbally communicate with customers to find the right location. If they cannot get the pick-up location correct, what difference does it make if they can ever get a driverless car to get to a customer in a place like Barangaroo on a Friday evening. [Sydney office work rs will know how ridiculous that would be]
The management of Uber clearly have no idea that they run a service company, and tbat their drivers are what makes the company successful.
The only good decision the management ever made was the rating system for drivers.
To illustrate the obsession of the management, one only has to see what it is like to drive in a surge. Usually you can be in the middle of a surge, and be getting no jobs. This is because the algorithm to set surge pricing is based on demand, not supply. Makes no sense when you have drivers, but makes perfect sense when there are a fleet of driverless cars available.
That algorithm perfectly illustrates the disconnect between management and what their company actually does.
Yep, the bright young digital entrepreneurs (or $$$blind ME generation) & their Utopian future of automation has no need for the majority of the population.
Yes, D. It is a treat to read the tale Uber tells to mainstream journalists, and contrast it with the one reserved for finance industry press. “We are creating jobs” is one story and “we are going driverless” is for investors.
FWIW, “the tendency of the rate of profit to fall” (due to decreased human labour) might be something interesting for you to read about. Please don’t make me explain “organic capital” as I will only embarrass myself. Long story short (and I apologise if a clearly erudite person like yourself has already read this Marxist theory) is that there is a mathematical case for the inevitable loss of profit due to the inevitable loss of human labour. There are plenty of social/social democrat ones, too, as in the Wal-mart Effect. (Big labour-defining company pushes wages down, wage-earners have less money to spend. Big company sells nothing.)
Luckily for Walmart, not everybody works at Walmart. They took in 486b last financial year. That’s about $1500 per capita, which means the average Joe Six-pack spends a lot more, given how many people can’t shop, or would die of shame if they were spotted there. There aren’t any cheaper places to fill the car with stuff, and people do love stuff.
Bring on a world federal government in which Uber is publicly owned by said government.
Baby step for worker protection would be to create a new class of worker by statute in employment law – “dependent contractor” as is recognised in the UK.
We even use Uber as a courier service for our business (sending broken PCs to our IT people), quicker, cheaper and more reliable.
And Uber drivers tend to have something better to say than Taxi drivers. My anecdotal evidence suggests there rate is $15-25 hour
My anecdata tallies with yours. Uber drivers earn about the same as non-owner taxi drivers. But, they have less scrutiny. (Greater costs, possibly diminished insurance and more administrative tasks, though.)
Why not give Uber to the people that make it productive: the drivers? Pay these people dividends and bring ’em on to the board. We will need the state to enforce this, I guess. But, it could be a fun experiment.
you will need a world government state to enforce that (and many other worthwhile matters e.g environment), a new topic for your memoirs perhaps?
Look. A short period of international totalitarian rule is okay IF it rids us of carbon emissions, real WMD and private property. Otherwise, no dice.