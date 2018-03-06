Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mar 6, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings

Another win for Nine, but Seven at least inched a little closer.

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Nine’s night — it was closer than Sunday night, which buried Seven’s Australian Spartan after just two episodes. Seven’s The Resident from last night is on that track to be a flop as well after it fell to 710,000 national viewers (from 9 pm) from 824,000 for the debut a week earlier. Seven also ran a second episode last night which averaged 489,000 nationally at 10 pm. It definitely isn’t a clone of The Good Doctor,  at least as far as the residents of Australia’s TV viewing areas are concerned. 

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close