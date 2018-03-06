Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings
Another win for Nine, but Seven at least inched a little closer.
Nine’s night — it was closer than Sunday night, which buried Seven’s Australian Spartan after just two episodes. Seven’s The Resident from last night is on that track to be a flop as well after it fell to 710,000 national viewers (from 9 pm) from 824,000 for the debut a week earlier. Seven also ran a second episode last night which averaged 489,000 nationally at 10 pm. It definitely isn’t a clone of The Good Doctor, at least as far as the residents of Australia’s TV viewing areas are concerned.