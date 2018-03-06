Bill Shorten’s tactical flip-flopping on Adani
Don't worry, Bill Shorten is happy to think whatever you think when it comes to Adani.
Mar 6, 2018
It’s been a longtime “character” argument against Bill Shorten: he’ll tell anyone what they want to hear. Shorten’s critics have argued this is especially true when it comes to his comments about Adani’s Carmichael coal mine in Queensland. On Insiders over the weekend, Labor’s employment services spokesman Ed Husic, was unequivocal: “I think we’ve been consistent, Barrie.”
4 thoughts on “Bill Shorten’s tactical flip-flopping on Adani”
The trouble with the dickhead politicians running around saying whatever they think the person in front of them wants to hear is that sooner or later they are shown up.
This was patently unnecessary in this case. It should have been simple “We support miners/workers, but this mine does not have our support. This mine will imperil other miners in Australia and likely lead to us earning less from our existing coal mines. This mine will exacerbate carbon pollution, and this mine has no chance of being viable commercially. We will not support it, and we will do everything in our power to make sure that zero public dollars go towards it.
Further, we will support the region, we will look to other viable projects that will be sustainable, and we will provide public funds to help achieve that aim.”
I’m no political adviser, but wouldn’t that have been easier, and he could have said it in Batman and in Capricornia. The wishywashy pronouncements just makes him harder to believe, and vulnerable to political attack. Better to make yourself vulnerable as someone who has a set of values and beliefs, rather than a contortionist with no ambition other than power.
Head and shoulders above the LNP in political terms, but still dumb as. Why? Who is advising him to be this non-person?
And yet the voters can be relied upon not to care.
It only drives the political junkies mad with frustration.
Why is Shorten different?
Look at the glossy brochures our media used to sell “The Great Turnbull – Master of Business Schemes” : against the contrasting reality of his decade of judgement cock-ups – “Australian Rain Corporation Negative Ion Pyramid Scheme anyone? Only one left and only $10,000,000.”?
Or Jethro with his “‘Where am I?’ deliveries”?
I’m sick of this “Shorten flip-flops on Adani” line. There’s not even really any inconstency in those quotes. It seems like people salty about Labor refusing to be stupid and proclaiming blanket opposition to the Adani mine think that just saying “flip flop” makes it so.
This is a poor article. Not just because of the misquoting (e.g a section header “We are the party of miners” which does not actually appear in the quote below it) but because it simply doesn’t try to explain where the alleged flip-flop is. It seems to think the quotes speak for itself.
Labor doesn’t have an extreme position on the Adani mine. That does not mean it is “flip flopping” nor does it mean the other common accusation, that Labor is “on the fence”. It means Labor is taking a careful, process-driven approach to a sensitive issue. The Greens can afford to make megaphone declarations to their base. No Greens member will ever have to stand in front of the AAR, explaining how they gave Adani natural justice and approached the decision with an unbiased mind. A Labor Minister will have to do that. Sadly, rubbish “journalism” like this is more interested in applause from the echo chamber that serious analysis.
Less of this, Crikey.
Also, Mr Lewis: while you and yours have focussed fire on Bill Shorten, Fairfax has been doing some journalism for a change and actually looked at ways the government (you know, the ones actually making decisions about Adani now) might be trying to back-door taxpayer funds to Adani. If you want to do some useful campaigning about Adani, going after the government is the way to go. Word to the wise.