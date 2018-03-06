Think we’re better than Trump on protectionism? Think again.
We're little better than Donald Trump when it comes to protecting our steel industry. And we're paying for the stupidity.
You don’t need a particularly fertile imagination to think about what would happen if a politician proposed slapping an impost on building materials, which would feed into the cost of everything in the country via higher construction costs for housing, commercial building, infrastructure, mining — even manufacturing. The outcry would be immediate, the condemnation savage.
2 billion per year in extra costs in a ? billion a year industry. Surely we need some context here.
Bernard assumes that the cheaper cost to the importer/manufacturer/constructor of dumped goods will be passed on to the consumer.
And higher wages to the workforce.
Not just steel and not just Refugee policy. The L/NP have been the torch bearer for extremist policies for the past 25 years. All Trump has had to do is read what various L/NP members and supporters have said and done and simply repeat them. The only thing we can feel superior about is that we have given him his strap lines. Even today the L/NP support almost all the things Trump says and does.
Just when you think Bernard might have finally twigged to the forces driving anti-establishment populist disaffection, he returns to singing from the same old hymn-sheet.
I note Bernard seems to broadly support the protection of worker’s rights. But seems to draw a line at the rights of workers overseas who, are routinely treated like disposable slaves to produce the goods cheaply dumped on our “market”.
I note Bernard has been upset by the regulatory failures of the systems that allow cheap highly flammable imported cladding to be installed on major public buildings. It’s just that he is contemptuous of any “protectionist” measures that, god forbid, police the dumping of cheap cladding.
Because, obviously, cost is everything and, hey, your apartment block might never catch on fire anyway!
Then there’s the TPP?
But Bernard, if it isn’t subsidised then it isn’t being dumped, and therefore we are already getting cheaper steel. We are already buying the cheap stuff, just about every bit of wiring is from China, including that stuff that isn’t actually up to standard and burns through and engulfs houses in flames.
So we aren’t yet responding to Trumps tariffs with our own tariffs, and as I have argued many time, anti-dumping is actually pro free-trade, because trade that is subsidised by another government is not ‘free’, in the economic trade sense. As far as I can tell, if the product is dumped here cheaply because of (rigged) market forces that aren’t about subsidised product, they won’t be caught up in anti-dumping laws.
Feel free to write an article to clear up for me what anti-dumping actually does, but in other articles it is clearly about products that are subsidised by other governments, in which case this article just conflates what is already pretty confusing.
As for making submarines, yeah, Australian quality steel please. Don’t care whether you call that protectionism or just being strategic, but there is a point to it.