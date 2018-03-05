Sacred Cows: the case against Cloudstreet
Is Tim Winton's blockbuster novel really as good as Australian culture collectively remembers?
Mar 5, 2018
Is Tim Winton's blockbuster novel really as good as Australian culture collectively remembers?
Sacred Cows is a new series dedicated to overrated cultural artefacts and the more deserving ones we’ve lost sight of in their shadows. Each installment will pose an argument for one or the other, re-evaluating the worth of a text and the praise it has (or hasn’t) received.
6 thoughts on “Sacred Cows: the case against Cloudstreet”
Total agreement-I thought it was just me who thought this unthinking canonisation of anyone from the so called bush was not only silly but not really believable. Books where virtually everyone is either weird, harbouring big secrets and major personality defects or get themselves into totally unlikely scrapes ( the best example has to the vastly stupid World According to Garp) cannot be taken seriously. I think the youth of the author played some part in Cloudstreets elevation but at the end of the day actual content has to be considered the same as any other novel. Cloudstreet is more silly than affecting, very unworldly even to being gauche, leaves no lasting impression, provided little original thought and is really I’m sorry to say forgettable. My favourite Australian author remains Henry Lawson and I am yet to see bettered, although I know it is only a short story, the Drovers Wife for perfection of actual writing about the “bush”.
Yawn.
While there’s ample room to criticise Cloudstreet we instead get this list of counter-cliches. Topped off by naming the equally, if not more, pedestrian Tsiolkas as a fitting goal of our adoration.
If this series continues Crikey, I hope we’ll get better than this intellectually sparse, self-satisfied inner-Melbourne slapdash.
I am not going to be as nasty to Tsiolkas, but otherwise, Yep.
Plenty of worse novels than Cloudstreet, especially some of the rubbish I read in High School. Personally, I much prefer “Breathe”. However, a few of you urban hipsters need to remember that the other world is still there. As to the “Drover’s Wife”, yep a great yarn and “Past Carin'” is a great poem. Not everything Henry wrote is great though and Tim Winton has other stories, which are great, and capture a kind of person that is there in reality. Patterson wrote of a life from high in the saddle, Henry wrote from down in the gutter. I knew people like the drover’s wife when I was young.
Yes, yes, yes – except for liking Tsiokas! I’ve always felt somewhat out of the loop, or perhaps looking to be a little too much of a try hard – but I’ve NEVER liked Winton’s work. Grumpy, damaged, dark blokes who find life difficult – not an unusual premise for a novel, but I feel manipulated by the plots instead of being immersed in them. As for rural quirkiness – ergghh – spare me the cliches. Winton as an activist and essayist is a different person though, and I admire that work immensely.
Cloudstreet is a novel that brought me around to enjoying Australian fiction. For that it’s noteworthy in my library. I’m not sure I read much in this article to convince me it’s unworthy.