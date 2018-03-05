Rundle: blitzed in the side bar at Will Hodgman’s monster’s ball
The Liberal vote started well and crept up remorselessly through the evening. Lambie failed entirely. It was all pretty mundane. But Tasmania has surprised us before. It will again.
Mar 5, 2018
The Liberal vote started well and crept up remorselessly through the evening. Lambie failed entirely. It was all pretty mundane. But Tasmania has surprised us before. It will again.
The stars came out to play in Hobart on Saturday night, streaming into the Hotel Grand Chancellor — a butt-ugly ’80s pile, wrecking the waterfront — in all the most cutting-edge fashions of the late 1990s, to watch the white-knuckle excitement of the 2018 Tasmanian election, conducted under the Hare-Clark-Robson system. Would there be a hung parliament? Would the Lambie Network gain the balance of power? Would some plucky independent surge ahead?
2 thoughts on “Rundle: blitzed in the side bar at Will Hodgman’s monster’s ball”
‘…suffused with a radiance’
Watch out, the last time the Angel of the Lord had a gig didn’t an innocent bystander end up with child?
Good stuff Guy.
For one horrible moment though I thought you were Mark Textor in the happy snap.
To paraphrase a line from the excellent Goanna anthem Let The Frankin Flow, “oh Tasmania what have you done”