Tasmania

Mar 5, 2018

Poll Bludger: Libs out-gun, out-spend Labor at Tassie election

The Liberals are duly pleased with themselves for having run a campaign based on bread-and-butter economic fundamentals, aided by the economy's undeniably strong performance on Premier Will Hodgman's watch.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman

One thought on “Poll Bludger: Libs out-gun, out-spend Labor at Tassie election

  1. leon knight

    People who are not addicted to gambling should show some pity for those who are (and more so for their unfortunate families), and boycott venues that survive on poker machines.
    Clearly a political solution will be a long time coming, and the owners and makers of those evil machines are never likely to develop a conscience.

