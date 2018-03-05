Poll Bludger: Libs out-gun, out-spend Labor at Tassie election
The Liberals are duly pleased with themselves for having run a campaign based on bread-and-butter economic fundamentals, aided by the economy's undeniably strong performance on Premier Will Hodgman's watch.
One thought on “Poll Bludger: Libs out-gun, out-spend Labor at Tassie election”
People who are not addicted to gambling should show some pity for those who are (and more so for their unfortunate families), and boycott venues that survive on poker machines.
Clearly a political solution will be a long time coming, and the owners and makers of those evil machines are never likely to develop a conscience.