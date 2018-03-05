How the rich weaponised NIMBYism to wage class war
A new report illustrates how effectively middle and high-income earners have used the tax system and NIMBYism to drive low-income earners out of housing ownership
Mar 5, 2018
The Grattan Institute report on housing released today illustrates how, when it comes to housing, Australia’s middle- and higher-income earners have successfully waged economic war on the young and low-income earners over the last 40 years.
Good stuff, Crikey, why we need you more than ever! The story of intergenerational theft [or, economic bullying-with-deception] should be disseminated as a cautionary tale for toddlers, and in suitable forms through to Uni. We willed it / we allowed it, per the privileges of the Boomers and the avarice and competition of the post-1980 Market Forces boosters. We all tend to MF where we control the F. We lost the supposed objectivity of the government bureaucracies to inform and promote the Public Interest; the academics became overwhelmed in commercialised uni’s and colleages and generally chose MF and Property rather than social-conscience propaganda per ACOSS etc . What can be done to shift the trends? – I believe that it will require a wide and deep collapse of asset ‘values’, experienced over at least ten years, to shift the morals and behaviour towards evidence-based fairness. In such a period, cashed-up foreigners will take over billions of assets, and ordinary Australians will blink their way into a diminished sovereignty. Thanks Boomers.
There’s bugger all monetary fluidity in the mortgage belt – who else was Howard-Costello (with members of this government) going to spray with their “Middle Class Welfare for Votes” policies (financed off the back of the mining boom) besides asset-rich home owners?
The poor and put upon could fend for themselves thanks to milk-shake and sanga tax cuts.
I agree strongly with the thrust of the Grattan report (as reported in the media; I haven’t read the report), particularly what’s said about tax incentives. However as a Boomer with a valuable house in the middle ring of suburbs I do want to say one word in defence of what’s being described as NIMBYism.
I, like most others in my demographic, bought a house in the middle ring because of the amenity of the area: quiet; green; peaceful. Contrary to the report and what Crikey says, housing density where I live is very definitely increasing and it’s having a hugely detrimental effect on the amenity I described. Right now, next door but one is a block where one 3 bedroom house has been knocked down and currently two 3-level 4-bedroom houses are being built. Just around the corner on a single (larger) block one 3-bed house has been replaced by five, yes five, 3-level houses, most of them 4-beds but also a couple of threes. Not a tree or blade of grass was left on either block; there has been some “landscaping”, but what’s been planted has so little space and light that it’s not likely to thrive.
Why shouldn’t I raise every objection possible when yet another developer proposes the same again?
Obviously, you have the right to object and to try to obtain a better outcome. Development can be more sensitive to the area, requirements can be made for more green space etc, but the “middle ring” was once outer and as it becomes closer to the centre pressure is inevitable. The amenity is available in other areas, probably further out and probably at attractive value. Current landholders have rights but “incomers” who want to live closer to where they work also have rights.
From BK:
“Yet more evidence that NSW Labor shouldn’t be allowed near power in Australia’s largest state for many years to come.”
Yeah, fair comment probably.
But …. then there is this, from a bit over a year ago, which would warrant the same conclusion? Surely?
“Up to 20 ex-Liberal MPs and businessmen tried to break the law in the lead-up to the
2011 NSW election, the state’s corruption watchdog has found.”
[That ‘ex-Liberal” is a nice touch don’t ya reckon?]
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/mps-tried-to-evade-donations-laws-icac
Good piece BK thanks.
I was lucky to have a great bank manager back in 1981; they still existed then.
He authorised a loan for me, a young, single female RN, for my first home, a modest studio in Coogee.
That gave me the start I needed to secure housing close to my work through the years and now into old age and retirement.
Thank you Mark Harris of Wesptac Balmain. Hope if your still around you had a happy life.
No OTT generalisations in that article, he says sarcastically.
I’m with Robin on this issue. As it is said – for every complex problem there is a simple answer that is usually wrong. Too many decisions are made by looking at a financial spread sheet rather than through qualitative research – that is, actually talking to people. When a person busts their arse to buy their one and only home (not a house as an investment, a home) and carefully checks town plans for any upcoming changes, and careful chooses an area one likes, the character of that area should not change over night. Infill is one thing but it should be in keeping with the amenity of the area. And yes, I am very aware of the problems of urban sprawl and loss of native habitat etc. But, older citizens who prefer to stay in the family home (not purchased as an investment) do so for many reasons and chucking them out so that others and occupy their home can have major emotional and quality of life consequences. I agree that when there is a housing shortage, investment properties should be discouraged by whatever means are necessary.
I am not sure where this notion that “new housing supply fell off a cliff under Bob Carr” came from. It may be true, but some supporting figures would be useful. The graphs that are displayed show ratios of “dwelling completions per additional thousand people”. A fall in this line could indicate greater population growth, not falling construction. As many people, including John Daley, have pointed out, population growth is largely a function of immigration rates, which is a federal responsibility.
“Yet more evidence that NSW Labor shouldn’t be allowed near power in Australia’s largest state for many years to come.” – I would love to disagree with you on that, as I don’t think the NSW Liberal Party should be allowed near power either, but Luke Foley gives me no confidence that things have improved. I say that as a strong ALP supporter federally and in Victoria; one of the worst things for Australia was NSW Labor hanging on probably two elections past the point they should have been booted and sent into a cycle of renewal, merely because the NSW Liberals were so incredibly incompetent and corrupt themselves. Meanwhile NSW voters were taking out their frustrations on Labor at a Federal level. Thanks Carr and Iemma, you muppets! (And then we got stuck with Carr in Federal politics too. WHY?)
“Despite Scott Morrison bizarrely trying to insist the report is some sort of vindication of the government, the very first recommendation from the report is “The Commonwealth Government should limit negative gearing and reduce the capital gains tax discount”.” – He does it because all the TV news stations will run Morrison saying the report vindicates him and none will run anyone pointing out the negative gearing recommendation. Feel free to watch them all and do a follow-up story on it.
Reminds me of Cohen the Barbarian in one of Terry Pratchett’s Discworld stories, pointing out that when something omen-y happens the thing to do is yell “THE GODS SMILE ON US!” before the other side claims it for themselves. Is it nailed down? Does it have someone’s name written on it? No? Then it’s mine.