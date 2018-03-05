Ken Henry is wrong. It’s not about corporations being nicer.
Relying on business to be nice to the community won't solve the problems of neoliberalism: the power imbalance that has favoured business over consumers and workers needs to be fixed.
Mar 5, 2018
There’s now a clear split in the senior ranks of the business community. It’s between those who have worked out that big business is loathed by many in the community, and those who either don’t understand that or don’t care, and continue to push a self-interested agenda around attacking workers and cutting company taxes.
6 thoughts on “Ken Henry is wrong. It’s not about corporations being nicer.”
Good work on the mea culpa Bernard.
It adds significant weight to what is already a good piece.
The real bottom line of *any* economic system worthy of support, is how does it measure up when you look at the distribution of wealth?
The current system is clearly broken and whatever replaces it must be judged on how it winds back the ever increasing levels of inequality.
Ken Henry’s remarks included the obligatory reason for lowering company tax – to be competitive with other nations.
Surely that is the worst argument for company tax cuts, since the inevitable result of such thinking is 0 tax for companies as countries bid to out-do each other?
So Ken Henry claims that those in business who get paid tens of millions of dollars a year are only doing their job for the benefit of Australian workers, and not out of self interest. They are only almost volunteering their time for us, the struggling workers. What darlings – what bullshit.
That argument would be a lot more convincing if they significantly reduced their salaries. There is plenty of research that shows that the higher remunerated display narcissistic tendencies so they probably do believe that argument.
Rarely have I agreed with you so completely BK. I am in my 60s when the modestly paid CEOs proudly said “We have put on a thousand new staff this year (or similar)”. Now, the highly paid or obscenely paid proudly announce, “We have cut our workforce by 10%” or whatever. The present day CEOs and chairman and the BCA and MCA are little more than a mob of rent seeking robber barons who have stolen the common wealth and captured the government (many of whom are of the same ilk).
Ken Henry, like many before him has sold his integrity to the establishment, once a very principled man he`s now joined a long queue of self interested character less individuals on offer for the highest price to sell the corporate Australia trickle down message, telling voters to just take their medicine no matters how bad it tastes, its good for you they say, just force it down, we know best, and the dumb bastards just pick up the spoon and swallow.
Thanks Bernard. I only recently subscribed but I’ve generally liked or taken interest in your discussions with Steve Austin over the years.
The older I get, the more I find myself simplifying things and looking to the big picture. We’ve gotten here because the people who achieved the ability to control did so. They came, they took, they have. In the end, only the actions of other people taking what they want or need will impact. Centre-to-left governments will come and go, doing what they can about these imbalances. It won’t work. Things will only change significantly when people actually get together and force the issue. It’s the only language those people Bernard is talking about understand. And it needs to happen soon. The longer it takes for the correction to occur, the uglier and more generally devastating it will be. As in, bourgeois hanging from street poles ugly.
There is some great reporting on wealth innequality that went around a few weeks ago. Was it here on Crikey? About how it peaked prior to WW1 and was at it’s lowest in the US in the late 1970s. And also how the black plague made labour valuable and land cheap. It made me think about the looming impact of the demographic changes.