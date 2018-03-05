Glenn Dyer’s TV Ratings
An easy win for Nine, and an ominously poor showing from Seven .
Mar 5, 2018
An easy win for Nine, and an ominously poor showing from Seven .
Nine’s night, Nine’s week, good night, see you all next Sunday. Nine’s main channel audience in the metros had a share of 26.9%, which was more than Seven’s total people share of 25.9%. Australian Spartan flopped — it lost 27% of its opening audience of 1.21 million (nationally) to average 870,000 last night. The cost of the production can’t be supported by rating figures that low.