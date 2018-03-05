Sections Menu

Mar 5, 2018

Lindsay Murdoch retires … The Mercury's big apology … a new paywall … 

Fairfax's long-time South East Asia correspondent Lindsay Murdoch has retired after 40 years with The Age and Fairfax Media.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Lindsay Murdoch retires. Fairfax’s long-time South East Asia correspondent Lindsay Murdoch has retired after 40 years with The Age and Fairfax Media. Murdoch worked as a police reporter at The Age when he started his career as a journalist in the 1970s, and worked on the paper’s investigation team before he was first posted as foreign correspondent to Singapore in 1989. The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age on Saturday paid a generous tribute to Murdoch’s career with double-page spreads in their papers.

