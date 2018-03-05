‘Disappointing’ internal ABC survey shows staff distrust management
A survey from last year found that staff are unhappy with management but remain proud to work at the ABC.
Mar 5, 2018
A survey from last year found that staff are unhappy with management but remain proud to work at the ABC.
Even before the ABC was bungling its so-called cabinet files and throwing chief economics correspondent Emma Alberici under a bus, morale among staff at the public broadcaster had dropped even lower than two years ago, when the last staff engagement survey was taken.
6 thoughts on “‘Disappointing’ internal ABC survey shows staff distrust management”
One wonders . . . at what percentage level would ABC senior management declare the level of disengagement by both or either the Australian people or, ABC staff . . . a CRISIS?
In truth, at what percentage of staff; would senior management declare . . . there is no way back? One thing is absolutely clear. Attending focus groups and watching videos of the annual general meeting is truly a spit into a cyclonic wind. The Board has choices . . .
Hardly surprising! The only way senior management will stand behind their staff is if they are holding a knife to stab them in the back.
The management team can polish themselves as long as they wish, but they will not get a gloss – and the evil smell will continue.
Only the next Labor government will be able to save the ABC from the corporate malevolence enacted by their LNP lap-dogs , and I await some announcements about that from Shorten with bated breath.
Any staff member watching Guthrie’s Annual Public Meeting video could only come away with reinforcement of their existing concerns. It was a highly-controlled, over-produced exercise in marketing-by-consultant. The consultants have ripped $$$$ which should have been given to experienced program makers who really understand what true, independent public broadcasting is. The recent Estimates-speak by Guthrie and Sunderland further reinforces the view that the senior management arrivistes attempting to run the place on marketing reports live in a bubble which separates them from reality.
the ABC, now the estapo headquarters of Guthries thought police, only compliant journalist may apply for recently vacated positions, any body of independent thought not welcome, and expect all offices to be randomly searched by Turnbulls AFP, to locate any left wing propaganda or opinion pieces that have not been cleared by Liberal H.Q.
Jonathan Shier was pretty dire as a leader at the ABC, but Michelle Guthrie is worse, because she’s dealing with a profoundly damaged organisation.
The days of fighting back are apparently (& sadly) gone. While the relentless trashing of our beloved national broadcaster via budget cuts, overt political interference and just plain bloody bastardry continue, we can only hope for an early change of Govt.
There will be blood, and it will flow freely. I really hope the funding and the independence will be restored quickly. Cos I sorely miss “our ABC”. 🙁