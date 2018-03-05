Barnaby Joyce’s overshare leaves media with a choice
Now only media bosses, not journalists, can decide how to handle the Joyce affair with maturity.
There comes a difficult stage in every relationship break up when one person knows it’s over but the other person is Barnaby Joyce.
13 thoughts on “Barnaby Joyce’s overshare leaves media with a choice”
Great reflection with some killer lines!
more and more and more of the sickmaking ” looka me ” self pity from the beetrooter
Anything from Barnaby, the Onion Muncher or Christensen G. needs to be left for at least a week to ripen before use. If it evaporates as it’s most likely to do, problem solved.
I agree that BJ matters are beyond belief, beyond even soap-opera imagining. But media should continue the ‘accounting’ – BJ and significant others are still on the public purse; and his troubles do not nullify responsibility to the electorate?
You mention Gina: a reporter should probe the motivations and timing of that $40,000 cheque. Was it a stud fee? or advanced baby shower? Was it simple charity in hard times?
When will Barnaby realise people are concerned with the real issues in this country and the world such as the economy, equality, the environment, social justice, access to health and education, tackling disadvantage and creating a better sustainable society and world for the future and in this context no one is remotely interested in the paternity of his unborn child. What is breathtaking arrogance is that he thinks we really are interested. Unbelievable!
Nice work and sentiments
Yeah.I am left with mixed feelings. One is that Joyce is a low life piece of garbage for what he said. Another is that Ms Campion was a bloody fool for having anything to do with him ( or else she is a chancer.) I prefer to think fool.
I am having second thoughts. I think he is suffering from first degree grip loss.
As well as being a fool.
Standing ovation Rebekah.
It’s been a while since anyone on Crikey earned the koala stamp with gum leaves.
But you’ve done it today. Bravo!
In furious agreement Paddy.
I’m taking the pledge not read or write anything more about this dill unless it’s to celebrate him leaving public life.
By now surely even Cousin Jethro has tired of hearing his own voice.
Imagine if a New England by-election was held next Saturday…
Incredible to write this Zut, but knowing the place well, I reckon he’d still romp home.
A beautifully written, thoughtful and amusing article. It certainly is time to ignore any further B correspondence.