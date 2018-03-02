Sections Menu

Mar 2, 2018

Trump launches tariff war — and Turnbull may be a victim

Donald Trump's announcement of punitive tariffs on steel imports will hurt American businesses and consumers -- and maybe Australian workers and Malcolm Turnbull as well.

Bernard Keane — Politics editor

Bernard Keane

Politics editor

After a typical White House day of chaos and indecision, Donald Trump overnight announced the most dramatic moment of US protectionism in decades: the imposition of 25% tariffs on steel imports and 10% on aluminum.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Trump launches tariff war — and Turnbull may be a victim

  1. Jussarian

    What are our retaliatory options under the 2004 so-called Free Trade Agreement?

