The truth of how, and why, our aid system keeps poor countries poor
Crikey speaks with filmmaker and author Antony Loewenstein about how international aid has been failing countries in crisis for decades -- often intentionally.
Mar 2, 2018
The documentary Disaster Capitalism opens with the earthquake in Haiti, 2010. Through the ghostly fog of CCTV video, we see the ground furiously shake buildings into dust. Fronted by Australian journalist and writer Antony Loewenstein and shot over six years, in collaboration with director Thor Neureiter, Director of Video at Columbia University, the film visits and revisits three countries — Haiti, Afghanistan and Papua New Guinea — riven by various crises and trapped in a cycle of dependence on Western aid. This cycle, Loewenstein tells Crikey, is no accident.
5 thoughts on “The truth of how, and why, our aid system keeps poor countries poor”
One part of this problem . . . too many Aid Charities on the government teat or successful enough to have built an effective marketing business plan; have abandoned or never accommodated, fundamental humanitarian beliefs, values, intrinsic to, essential for, catering to human needs.
Many of us on the left have known for years how aid keeps countries subservient to western interests. It is only charities that bang on about it all the time. Charities have no interest in ending poverty, why would they? Those at the top have cushy well paid jobs. Foreign aid is only a fraction of the trillions of dollars every year that is stolen through shell companies, transfer pricing, and bribery and corruption.
I hope you’re not including the Howard government’s bugging of East Timor’s cabinet rooms, during those negotiations, as another negative example of the way we Mal-treat our little brown neighbours?
Imagine what all that extra money could have done to their poor country too?
Damn Charlie! I wish you’d run this story last month so I had the chance to see the film in Sydney. Victorian readers are out of luck, too, because there was only one Melbourne screening and it was yesterday. Everyone else in the country is shit out of luck because it isn’t being screened anywhere else unless you’re in a position to organise a screening yourself.
Oh well. Looks like I need to take a trip to Newcastle University and ask them if they’ll host a screening.