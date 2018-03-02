Rundle in Tasmania: The Gina Timmsiad
Door knocking with a Jacqui Lambie Network candidate exposes this kind of populism for its lack of depth and wealth of meaning.
Mar 2, 2018
Door knocking with a Jacqui Lambie Network candidate exposes this kind of populism for its lack of depth and wealth of meaning.
“The Edgewater! Had many goooooood times here!” At my motel, Gina Timms, a big woman, short black hair and broad of face, in the Lambie livery of black and yellow, jumps out of a big car, with a big picture of Gina Timms on the side. Black hair, broad of face, it’s an eternal regress…
One thought on “Rundle in Tasmania: The Gina Timmsiad”
Sprayton? Or do you mean Spreyton? Michael Hodgman? or do you mean Will Hodgman (Michael’s dead, isn’t he)? East Davenport? Or East Devonport? (A davenport’s a piece of furniture isn’t it?) You may see Tasmania as a quaint little backwater, but please show enough respect to check at least your spelling …