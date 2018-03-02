Poll Bludger: pokies claim more victims as the Liberals make late gains in Tasmania
The Tasmanian Liberals have gained ground in the lead up to tomorrow's state election, but there are still a few battlegrounds that could see the tide turn.
If a spate of late campaign polls are borne out tomorrow, Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman will achieve what seemed at best improbable four weeks ago — a second-term majority for his Liberal government, achieved under the state’s tricky Hare-Clark electoral system.