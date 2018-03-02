Sections Menu

Tasmania

Mar 2, 2018

Poll Bludger: pokies claim more victims as the Liberals make late gains in Tasmania

The Tasmanian Liberals have gained ground in the lead up to tomorrow's state election, but there are still a few battlegrounds that could see the tide turn.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

If a spate of late campaign polls are borne out tomorrow, Tasmanian Premier Will Hodgman will achieve what seemed at best improbable four weeks ago — a second-term majority for his Liberal government, achieved under the state’s tricky Hare-Clark electoral system.

Related

Popular in Tasmania

You may also like

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close