Mar 2, 2018

NT News’ Save Our Children campaign … Ludlam’s new gig … walk and talk campaign

The NT paper has run a serious child welfare campaign after a shocking crime.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

NT News: Save Our Children. The NT News is usually known for its outrageous front pages and stories, but over the past few weeks, its priority has been campaigning under a “Save Our Children” tag on what it’s calling a “child protection crisis” in the NT, in part sparked by the alleged rape of a two-year-old girl. Over the past week-and-a-half, seven of its front pages have carried stories calling for action.

2 thoughts on “NT News’ Save Our Children campaign … Ludlam’s new gig … walk and talk campaign

  1. [email protected]

    Googlebox?

  2. MJM

    Ludlam also has a good piece in The Monthly for March. Largely it is in defence of politicians and he makes some fair points. I bought my copy on Monday morning, 26 Feb., before this week degenerated into political farce.

