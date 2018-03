<section><h2>Do you have what it takes to be Nationals leader?</h2><p>The Nationals are at a time of crisis.</p><p><br /></p><p>With the fall of Barnaby Joyce just barely in the rearview mirror, the Nats have already been engulfed by another scandal following the revelation of <a href=”https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2018/feb/28/michael-mccormack-says-his-views-have-changed-since-controversial-editorials” target=”_blank”>deeply homophobic editorials</a> written by new leader Michael McCormack.</p><p><br /></p><p>If they’re going to survive, the Nats are going to need a strong and stable leader who reflect the values of the great party and negotiate with the government.</p><p><br /></p><p>Do you have what it takes to stabalise the National Party?</p></section><section><h2>How do you feel about big hats?</h2></section><section><h3>Are there any skeletons in your closet we need to know about?</h3></section><section><h3>Have you articulated any deeply archaic views that will embarrass the party?</h3></section><section><h3>A member of the queer community enters your office. Do you:</h3></section><section><h3>What’s the greatest threat currently faced by Australia?</h3></section><section><h3>How will you keep George Christensen in line?</h3></section><section><h3>You see a leftie having a coffee. What kind of milk are they drinking?</h3></section><section><h3>How will you negotiate with the Liberal Party?</h3></section><section><h3>Will you work with extremist fringe parties?</h3></section><section><h3>Do you own your own home?</h3></section><section><p>Frankly pathetic, city slicker. No wonder you’re reading <em>Crikey</em>.</p></section><section><p>Look, honestly, you’re not incredible but we’re low on talent right now so if you could start on Monday that would be terrific. Put on the moderately sized hat of reasonable success, you’re the new Nationals Leader. </p></section><section><p>Put on the oversized hat of victory and start disavowing your previous statements. You’re ready to be the new Nationals Leader!</p></section>

