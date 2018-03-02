The importance of layout editing … NT News’ Save Our Children campaign … Ludlam’s new gig …
Writer Maxine Beneba Clarke has experienced first-hand one of the worst outcomes of poor layout-editing.
Mar 2, 2018
Writer Maxine Beneba Clarke has experienced first-hand one of the worst outcomes of poor layout-editing.
When newspaper layout goes wrong. Author and poet Maxine Beneba Clarke has experienced first-hand one of the worst outcomes of poor layout-editing. Clarke tweeted yesterday about how her local Star Weekly newspaper placed a story about her work under an incredibly unfortunate headline for an unrelated story: