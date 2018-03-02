Another Huawei charm offensive, this time in the Financial Review
Chinese ICT manufacturer Huawei has launched yet another charm offensive, this time aimed at AFR readers, about why it should be allowed into the backbone of global communications.
Mar 2, 2018
Chinese ICT manufacturer Huawei has launched yet another charm offensive, this time aimed at AFR readers, about why it should be allowed into the backbone of global communications.
Chinese ICT manufacturer Huawei has certainly got its money’s worth from the Financial Review this week. After flying Jennifer Hewett to Barcelona for the Mobile World Congress, Hewett has produced two glowing pieces for the company, “Huawei’s quiet determination pays off” and an “exclusive” interview with CEO Ken Hu.
2 thoughts on “Another Huawei charm offensive, this time in the Financial Review”
Direct you to an article in the Economist about the growth of the Chinese Tech industry, and a stroll around commercial Shanghai will reinforce ” in e-commerce and mobile payments, its industry is now bigger than America’s. “. In the emerging world of IOT, connectivity and collaboration is key , so those who thrive set global standards and cement themselves at the centre of every discussion ( see Microsoft in the 1990s ). To quote ” One scenario is that national-security worries mean China’s and America’s tech markets end up being largely closed to each other, leaving everywhere else as a fiercely contested space. This is how the telecoms-equipment industry works, with Huawei imperious around the world but stymied in America.” This will be a defining battle, as we just start to grapple with the consequences of the connectivity explosion in the last 10 years.
Not to worry, Turnbull’s NBN should protect us from the future.