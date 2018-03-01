Timor-Leste’s problems run deeper than a hung parliament, and they begin with Australia
With a new energy deal with Australia on the table, and with an end to a year of political gridlock in sight, the future should be bright for Timor-Leste. But will it fall pray to the same pattern of corruption that led it here?
One thought on “Timor-Leste’s problems run deeper than a hung parliament, and they begin with Australia”
It would be really nice if they can sort out their laundry. If the Australian mischief has truly faded then maybe genuinely local ardgy bardgy can take off. They deserve better.