Rundle: Tasmania could soon be Woolworths’ island
Woolworths' pokies push strategy in Tasmania may sound dull and irrelevant but it will have national ramifications.
Mar 1, 2018
Though they have just had a shellacking in parliament at the hands of Andrew Wilkie, Woolworths/ALH is looking towards a big victory on Saturday, if the Hodgman Liberal government retains power, and implements a new gaming agreement.
5 thoughts on “Rundle: Tasmania could soon be Woolworths’ island”
Small point – Federal Hotels are not a Tassie company but a Melbourne one even if they seem to own most of Tassie. The Libs policy on pokies is disgrace.
Actually, they’re sydney based now (started in Melb). But a good point – the money goes out of Tas.
When Sky’s David Speers quizzed Hodgman on the extent of Liberal campaign donations he persisted in saying they would be disclosed when required by law – in 2019.
This was Opposition Leader White’s prime opportunity to say she would disclose Labor’s figure within 24 hours. It could’ve been a moment of inspired transparency …meantime leaving Hodgman suspiciously secretive (yes yes,until 2019).
Queensland voters used to be the laughing stock of Oz when doggedly re-electing Sir Joh Bjelke-Petersen but Tasmanian voters may yet steal the title of the dumbest state.
Spot on about disclosure laws, although we won’t ever hear the truth from the Libs as it will all be smoke and mirrors as usual.
Fact Check: Anne Urquhart is definitely not associated with or “supported” by the SDA. She was Tasmanian Secretary of the AMWU; the opposite end of the Labor spectrum to the SDA.