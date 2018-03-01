Clive Hamilton book cover gets its own mini-controversy
The cover of last week's Saturday Age Insight section took more than a little inspiration from a book designer's work, the paper has admitted.
The Saturday Age has admitted an illustration used for its excerpt of Clive Hamilton’s controversial new book should have acknowledged the artist who designed the book’s cover.