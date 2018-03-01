Razer: “awareness” is going to solve very little when it comes to depression
Johann Hari's new blockbuster book is doing good work debunking the power of "awareness", but we're still not given the full story.
Mar 1, 2018
Johann Hari's new blockbuster book is doing good work debunking the power of "awareness", but we're still not given the full story.
If you ask me, the dominant discussion around mental ill health is a guarantee of more mental ill health. Of course, you didn’t, but I have been wont in any case to provide an answer: popular journalism, political speech and public campaigns on mental health are faulty. Both conversation and policy are led by a faith that “awareness” is a primary defence against illness — nowhere has this placebo been more adamantly served than in the ABC’s “Mental As” programming, which delivers us the message that “stigma” is the cruellest cut of all.
10 thoughts on “Razer: “awareness” is going to solve very little when it comes to depression”
My Personal Story Off and then On Bipolar Meds: 1989 to 2018
1989: age 19 onset of bipolar symptoms: disruption to relationships, career and finances due to manic and depressive moods. This raged for the next 18 years.
2005: age 36 first bipolar medical diagnosis after attending psychiatric sessions for 6 months. Diagnosis confirmed through second opinion of world leading psychiatrist Prof Isaac Schweitzer.
29 March 2007: after 2 years of resistance I finally started taking Lithium. Very positive results stabilising moods which enabled me to work the regular hours of a job again. Since then have taken Lithium daily for 10 years and added Lamotrigine in Dec 2007 to give more protection against depression. It should be noted that these bipolar medications can have serious harmful side-effects; although I have not suffered any that I am aware of or have shown up in regular blood tests.
Summary: 19 years with no symptoms; then 18 years bipolar raged without medication; then 10 years on bipolar meds and have achieved really good mood stability with access to energy and creativity that I feared were at risk of becoming impaired if I started taking meds.
I would recommend people with disruptive moods seek out an opinion (or a couple of them) from a healthcare professional, and also consider medication. For me it has been a miracle and perhaps it will work wonders for you as well.
David Barrow
The psychologist’s mental health diagnostic book
With the names writ under
does it make me well I wonder?
Or more intelligently mad.
if you want to talk about mental health issues to make has been politicians
happy few free to contact beyond blue appointments restricted to ousted politicians – helps them get over their problems
I don’t think this very often about Helen’s work but, that is a good article. I have spent many hours discussing such things with my Professor of Psychology neighbour. Every person/patient is different and to even begin to understand the causes of, particularly, chronic depression, one must spend a lot of time getting to know the subject as there are as many causes as sufferers. Nothing pisses me off more than when a person who is in the public eye, and who suffers a few months of being depressed, suddenly becomes a spokesperson for the condition. It is almost like a good career move. I know that it can help the public develop an understanding of the complaint but if the celebrity was a life-long sufferer of chronic depression and or anxiety it would have more meaning.
Very useful article Raze, thanks.
Helen – part social cause of mental illness ,someone has been there before you – see Hogarth’s – Gin Lane
Good article, thankyou for that.
Something that bugged me recently was the whole “Do it for Dolly” movement that arose in the wake of the suicide of a young girl from the Katherine region who went to boarding school in the Darling Downs. It was focused so, so heavily on stopping bullying but barely a word about improving the mental health services in the regions where she lived and studied. I have lived in Katherine for some time while working in the region and while I applaud the work of the mental health professionals who work there, they are fighting a losing battle and are so under-equipped to face the momentous task of providing adequate services to people covering land the size of Victoria. I really, really wish that more of the awareness building could focus on the dearth of services available. I understand why they don’t, they want to keep up the image that when you need help it will be available. But it is not always the case.
This is really a book review, right? But who is Hari, and what are his qualifications to write on mental illness? I’m none the wiser at the end of the article. What are Razer’s qualifications on mental illness? Surely that is worth a sentence or two. It appears Hari recommends alternatives to medication for mental illness, but what are they? Doesn’t seem to be clearly stated. Is this really a book about the triggers and types of mental illness, or remedies or both? And why spend so much time criticising the ABC and Beyond Blue, while really seeming to circle around the central themes of the book. As a matter of fact it was after hearing Gary McDonald speak on the ABC many years ago that I was prompted to be more proactive about my depression. I reckon the best preventative for me was plenty of strenuous exercise on my bike. No, I am not prompted to go out and buy the book, even with (or maybe because of) Hilary Clinton’s endorsement.
I think Raze is pointing out what she thinks are the strengths and weaknesses of the book. Without trying to provide an answer to Life, the Universe and Everything.
Even when it is perfectly rational and realistic to be deeply, deeply depressed about… well, everything, it doesn’t mean the depression isn’t pathological.
Best to eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow…
Mine was the social and not the biological, I was a cop talking against other cops and eventually fell prey to the sort of corruption that comes from being ostracized and working without support.
One day I woke with depression and all those negative thoughts running through my brain.
After medication, which didn’t help, but what has helped me was to take the fear away by calling it the emotional flu and saying that these symptoms will pass just like the flu.
One other observation from the small amount of psycho babble that I’m aware of is the locus of responsible both external and internal. Most of the population have an external one and easily blame everybody else for their problems and internalize nothing, seems that these people have that thing called resilience in abundance.