Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings
Mar 1, 2018
Nine’s night easily as Married At First Sight (1.8 million nationally), easily accounted for MKR (1.5 million nationally). At 9pm Seven went to swimming (lead up to the Commonwealth Games coverage in April — 465 000 nationally) and Nine won well thanks to 20 to One (897 000) after Married. Celebrity on Ten averaged 859 000 as the departure lounge fills. Mad as Hell averaged 826 000 viewers for the ABC and that was the night.