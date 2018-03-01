Sections Menu

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Mar 1, 2018

Glenn Dyer’s TV ratings

Nine's night easily as Married At First Sight (1.8 million nationally), easily accounted for MKR (1.5 million nationally). At 9pm Seven went to swimming (lead up to

Glenn Dyer — <em>Crikey</em> business and media commentator

Glenn Dyer

Crikey business and media commentator

Share

Nine’s night easily as Married At First Sight (1.8 million nationally), easily accounted for MKR (1.5 million nationally). At 9pm Seven went to swimming (lead up to the Commonwealth Games coverage in April — 465 000 nationally) and Nine won well thanks to 20 to One (897 000) after Married. Celebrity on Ten averaged 859 000 as the departure lounge fills. Mad as Hell averaged 826 000 viewers for the ABC and that was the night.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close