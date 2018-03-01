Dark outlooks on Tassie’s Dark and Dangerous Thoughts Festival?
David Walsh's Museum of Old and New Art conglomerate is expanding in Hobart, but decidedly not to Launceston.
Mar 1, 2018
Speaking at a Labor announceable, on a promise of funding for MONA FOMA — a music and arts festival backed by David Walsh’s ever-expanding Museum of Old and New Art conglomerate — Launceston Chamber of Commerce head Neil Gross waxed lyrical about the MONA content, and the impact of MONA’s Dark Mofo festival on the Tasmanian economy.
2 thoughts on “Dark outlooks on Tassie’s Dark and Dangerous Thoughts Festival?”
His name is Neil Gross.
Did it to me too! Grose is his name.