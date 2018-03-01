Crikey Worm: Abbott in hot water on donations
Good morning, early birds. Tony Abbott is facing questions about foreign donations. Plus: Michael Keenan's office accused of leaks on the AFP. It's the news you need to know with Chris Woods.
Mar 1, 2018
Good morning, early birds. Tony Abbott is facing questions about foreign donations. Plus: Michael Keenan's office accused of leaks on the AFP. It's the news you need to know with Chris Woods.
Former prime minister Tony Abbott’s office reportedly helped Australian-based Chinese property developer Huang Xiangmo donate to the Liberal Party in mid-2016, despite Abbott having been warned by ASIO about the billionaire donor’s links to the Chinese Communist Party.