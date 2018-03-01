Sections Menu

Crikey Worm

Mar 1, 2018

Crikey Worm: Abbott in hot water on donations

Good morning, early birds. Tony Abbott is facing questions about foreign donations. Plus: Michael Keenan's office accused of leaks on the AFP. It's the news you need to know with Chris Woods.

Chris Woods — Freelance journalist

Chris Woods

Freelance journalist

Share

Tony Abbott

DONATION QUESTIONS FOR ABBOTT

Former prime minister Tony Abbott’s office reportedly helped Australian-based Chinese property developer Huang Xiangmo donate to the Liberal Party in mid-2016, despite Abbott having been warned by ASIO about the billionaire donor’s links to the Chinese Communist Party.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

0 comments

Leave a comment

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close