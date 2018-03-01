A spotter’s guide to climate skeptics
David Finnigan has had a number of run-ins while working on his controversial new play about climate deniers. Here, he argues they fall into one of a few camps.
Mar 1, 2018
After 30 years of the so-called climate “debate”, the climate denial movement has split and evolved into a number of specific strands. While most countries in the developed world have moved on, Australia has proved a fertile ground for deniers of all stripes.