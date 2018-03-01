Sections Menu

Mar 1, 2018

Penny Wong went wonderfully Stanley Kubrick to get an apology out of Michaelia Cash in Senate Estimates yesterday.

One thought on “A Clockwork Penny

  1. dennis

    Jesus H Christ on a race horse, what about that mad deranged look on Cash, wern’t you looking, if that’s not drug induced know nothing.

