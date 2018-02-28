Tips and rumours
More woe for Centrelink users to come ... Cash's innuendo ... who leaked against Roman Quaedvlieg?
Feb 28, 2018
From the Crikey grapevine, the latest tips and rumours …
9 thoughts on “Tips and rumours”
In a long and stellar career of “Estimates Moments”, Penny Wong’s “mic drop” this morning was a peach. 🙂
Too right Paddy.
Cash couldn’t look up while she was being lasered by the Wongsters eyes.
A joy to behold
“Surely both sides know that the last thing voters want after the antics of recent weeks is a sleaze war in Canberra.” Really Crikey?? That’s your only comment on a minister’s outrageous behaviour?
I watched the exchange between Cameron and Cash. Cameron asked about appointments to Cash’s staff. She advised she had appointed a new chief of staff and when Cameron asked, quite reasonably in my view, for the name of the new appointee, Cash totally lost it and started throwing slurs about all the women staff in Shorten’s office.
Cash was the Minister for Women and now represent that minister in the Senate. I know that this LNP government doesn’t get it but I thought Crikey did.
cash is the best thing labor has going for it, every time she opens her mouth and starts screaming like an enraged cockatoo and starts falling off her perch another hundred voters come over to shortens camp, keep it up cash, you really are bills blessing in disguise
Meanwhile over at New Matilda, for a measly $20 you can send a middle -finger salute card to the pollie you find most repugnant.
Malcolm just got one from me in gratitude for his attacks on GetUp and the ABC, and I feel much better.
I’m with you MJM – there is an implication there that both sides are equal in the sleaze wars, when in fact the LNP are way out in front.
Cash is clearly demented, but doubtless still a star performer in Turnbull’s gutter team.
Michaelia Cash’s outburst was outrageous. Why would she not give the name of her new chief of staff. What has she got to hide about this person. And then to imply rumours about the Leader of the Opposition’s staff took the cake. This lady has a problem – she needs to curb her mean and nasty streak when agitated and stop her mouth running off with words she will regret saying.
regarding the government announcement of a nationwide recall of vehicles for possible air bag safety issues I contacted 2 local Holden/ Mitsubishi dealerships for clarification, they told me they have no information regarding this and are waiting for clarification from the manufacturers, I find this very sloppy as this issue has been known for well over 12 months re some vehicles and I recently noticed a woman at the local shopping centre getting out of her Toyota Rav 4, knowing this vehicle( by way of the limited publicity of some makes) had the problem I asked if she was aware of the issue, she looked at me blankly and I think she thought I was some sort of a nut, but when I asked if she used the vehicle to transport her kids around and she said yes I was able to impress on her the danger they could be in and strongly suggested she contacted the dealer she bought it off to arrange repairs and sincerely hope she did. this whole matter does not appear to be being handled well at all.
OMG Leave Cash alone: she makes me sound like the product of years of elocution lessons! I can’t lose her,the voice, the chalk on the board, the bandsaw banshee! What a lying, duckshoving, entitled git, indeed a gift to the ALP. A totally reprehensible, excuse as member of Parliament under the LNP banner!! Par for the course.