Feb 28, 2018
The obnoxious senator cash does more for labors polling than even barny the bonker, labor must hope she isn`t gagged by turnbull in any way, this P/M it seems is so paranoid about protecting his political back and few loyal supporters he has left that that he`ll put up with anything from them regardless of the political fall out, labor must hope that cash, morrison etc stay right where they are to guarantee a massive win when ever the coalition is forced to an election, all that will take is an accident or a sudden critical illness and their 1 seat majority is gone.
“Salami and the Seven Veils”? …….. “Put ’em back on!”
Vicious and unaccountable. The Cash visage not even bothered to conceal her contempt for parliament or the peoples house. Both parliamentarians and now; public servants; have dropped all pretence. Transparency, accountability, truth, values; in fact Australian governance at large no longer necessary . . . not even considered worth defending.
Greed, ego, power . . . a right to rule, more than sufficient, secures and advances . . . . . . . DISGUSTING! The whole political edifice has been corrupted.
Gosh I’m glad I’m not a politician! It’s amazing how many hideous photos are snapped and shared! Yes of course ones face has to look like that in the first instance but we’ve all been caught out occasionally!
Spot the frame where Penny Wong steps in!!
What a repulsive piece of work this politician is. She well represents the LNP.
“The Seven Faces of the Born to Rule.”
One of Cackle’s colleagues said, meaning it as a compliment, “Looks like a model, talks like a wharfie” to which I would add ‘with the ethics of a sewer rat’.
8 thoughts on “The seven stages of senate estimates grief with Michaelia Cash”
