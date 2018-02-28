Is the Lambie Network headed to the slaughter?
Has Jacqui Lambie killed her state team's chances by backing the Liberals ahead of her 2019 Senate tilt?
Feb 28, 2018
Lambie has thrown her support behind Premier Will Hodgman and the Liberal Party, a move that would appear to put an end to the former senator’s image as an even-handed player who would take each issue on its merits.
The formation of the JLN was a dud idea. Organising a political party distracted Lambie from the main game & delivered her a natural heir in the Senate, Martin. Without JLN he would never have entertained the idea of being a senator..let alone achieve it.
Lambie’s strength was as an independent, she was at her zenith after ditching Palmer.
I think the main reason was probably that she needed running mates to have a group above the line on the ballot, otherwise she would just be with the ungrouped independents and have less chance of getting elected.
