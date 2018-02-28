Sections Menu

Feb 28, 2018

Is the Lambie Network headed to the slaughter?

Has Jacqui Lambie killed her state team's chances by backing the Liberals ahead of her 2019 Senate tilt?

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Lambie has thrown her support behind Premier Will Hodgman and the Liberal Party, a move that would appear to put an end to the former senator’s image as an even-handed player who would take each issue on its merits.

9 comments

Leave a comment

9 thoughts on “Is the Lambie Network headed to the slaughter?

  1. timbral

    No wonder she can’t get a root.

    1. AR

      MODERATOR?! Come on, how can this be still up?

  2. zut alors

    The formation of the JLN was a dud idea. Organising a political party distracted Lambie from the main game & delivered her a natural heir in the Senate, Martin. Without JLN he would never have entertained the idea of being a senator..let alone achieve it.

    Lambie’s strength was as an independent, she was at her zenith after ditching Palmer.

    1. Stuart Johnson

      I think the main reason was probably that she needed running mates to have a group above the line on the ballot, otherwise she would just be with the ungrouped independents and have less chance of getting elected.

  3. klewso

    Mutton done up as Lambie? Can she wether this?

    1. klewso

      ….. Would you believe “Martin done up as Lambie was a bad idea”?

      1. zut alors

        When he snaffled the Senate seat she gave him a Lambie roast.

    2. AR

      Martin could be a wether but not Lambie.

      1. klewso

        Ewe never know.

