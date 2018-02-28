The reluctant revolutionaries of Australian music’s #MeToo moment
Camp Cope has become a force to reckon with on issues of gender disparity and harassment, but in the midst of "shitstorms" and abuse, they argue it's time for men to fix their own mess.
2 thoughts on “The reluctant revolutionaries of Australian music’s #MeToo moment”
Everyone has their own personal taste. I really want to like Camp Cope, they’re doing so many things right. But their music just absolutely bores me. I’m completely puzzled by how the band got so popular in the last couple of years. Same goes for RVG really. Both bands with great lyrics but the music just does absolutely nothing for me. Normally my taste is fairly closely aligned with critical consensus, but in those two cases, I find them almost painfully boring.
On the other hand, Cable Ties are just flat-out incredible! One of the best bands to come out of Melbourne in years.
Re: men not contributing
I speculate men perceive having three options:
1) support #metoo conversations as they arise but add no original thoughts. Risk level: low. Value: not sure
2) Share personal experiences and insights. Risk level: potentially high, offend enough people equals unlimited downside. Eg. that google guy.
3) stay quiet.
Disclaimer: This is my meta explanation. Don’t read any personal opinions about #metoo into this