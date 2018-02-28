ABC does the shuffle … return serve to Nick Cater … Doug Anthony Allstar shame
Ahead of the ABC's appearance at Senate Estimates last night, a staff email announced a reshuffle of editorial positions that head of news Gaven Morris said would clear up any confusion after the chaos around the cabinet files and Emma Alberici decisions.
Yes it is a bit surprising. So much of the SMH overseas content these days is cut and paste of the NYT and WPost same old views – Bernie, Asange, Iran, China, Russia bad Hilary, SArabia good.
From where does Cater get his facts? ….. Off a toad or out of a mushroom?
Re the ABC’s ‘editorial issues’: one editorial glitch which needs to be redressed is proof-reading of copy. Only occasionally does a story appear on the news website which doesn’t have a typo or is missing a word. The poor grammar in some reports is a far cry from the standard a couple decades ago.
This morning on ABC News Breakfast there was a report on the Emma Alberici matter before Senate Estimates. The subtitle referred to Emma Albercie – incapable of even getting a senior colleague’s name right, the colleague who was the focus of the story going to air. Later it was corrected.
If Gavin Morris is so concerned about editorial issues & content he should begin with scrutiny of the detail.