Sections Menu

Media Files

Feb 28, 2018

ABC does the shuffle … return serve to Nick Cater … Doug Anthony Allstar shame

Ahead of the ABC's appearance at Senate Estimates last night, a staff email announced a reshuffle of editorial positions that head of news Gaven Morris said would clear up any confusion after the chaos around the cabinet files and Emma Alberici decisions.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Another ABC news reshuffle. Ahead of the ABC’s appearance at Senate Estimates last night, a staff email announced a reshuffle of editorial positions that head of news Gaven Morris said would clear up any confusion after the chaos around the cabinet files and Emma Alberici decisions. But Morris didn’t say why he thinks a management structure change and change of title can suddenly help it recover from the damage to the prestige and reputation of its news and current affairs division.

Related

What's trending

You may also like

Topics

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “ABC does the shuffle … return serve to Nick Cater … Doug Anthony Allstar shame

  1. York City

    Yes it is a bit surprising. So much of the SMH overseas content these days is cut and paste of the NYT and WPost same old views – Bernie, Asange, Iran, China, Russia bad Hilary, SArabia good.

  2. klewso

    From where does Cater get his facts? ….. Off a toad or out of a mushroom?

  3. zut alors

    Re the ABC’s ‘editorial issues’: one editorial glitch which needs to be redressed is proof-reading of copy. Only occasionally does a story appear on the news website which doesn’t have a typo or is missing a word. The poor grammar in some reports is a far cry from the standard a couple decades ago.

    This morning on ABC News Breakfast there was a report on the Emma Alberici matter before Senate Estimates. The subtitle referred to Emma Albercie – incapable of even getting a senior colleague’s name right, the colleague who was the focus of the story going to air. Later it was corrected.

    If Gavin Morris is so concerned about editorial issues & content he should begin with scrutiny of the detail.

Share this article with a friend

Just fill out the fields below and we'll send your friend a link to this article along with a message from you.

Your details

Your friend's details

Sending...
Close