ABC laments Alberici’s errors, but doesn’t know what they are
In a less-than-vintage estimates performance, ABC executives have shed no light on why they censored a senior journalist.
Feb 28, 2018
In the annals of ABC’s estimates appearances — from the glory days of David Hill going toe-to-toe with Bronwyn Bishop in the early hours of the morning, through John Faulkner putting Jonathan Shier under the microscope to Eric Abetz devoting hours to accusing the ABC of bias, murder, war crimes, genocide etc — there’s rarely been a less glorious performance from an ABC executive than from one-time journalist Alan Sunderland last night.
11 thoughts on “ABC laments Alberici’s errors, but doesn’t know what they are”
It really was a remarkable train wreck session for the ABC in estimates last night.
If there was any real justice, it should signal the beginning of the end for both Sunderland and Guthrie.
Classless and clueless.
Agree Paddy.
Looks like the great unravelling of the public service around the country is infecting the ABC; maybe terminal.
It’s fast approaching a back to 2013 moment when all Abbott had to do was promise to undo everything Labor had done. Lead on, Bill.
‘…getting the internal process right going forward.’
When anyone bleats about ‘going forward’ it’s a fair indication they will be either –
a) going nowhere
b) travelling in a well worn circle
“Yes Minister. Life imitating art.”
Guthrie – another “Tuppence Triumph”.
Agred. It seems that they see ‘Yes Minister’ as a training progam, not a comedy program.
Agred? Agreed.
Fortunately for us all there’s a lot more commitment, skill, expertise and integrity in the ABC studios. It’s pity they’re lumbered by these highly paid, weak kneed drop kicks.
On song Bernard! Howards stacking of the ABC Board, and it remains stacked with those, Paul Keating deiscribed “nincompoops”, my dangerous white ants eating away and undermining a pillar of democracy.
He & Lyons are a match made in a special region of Hell for traitors to journalism.
Guthrie is lawyer – ’nuff said.
Low water marks?
Last night’s 7:30 “Sales’ Pitch” in some sort of “Gotcha! (Bill Shorten)” mode – of Cousins’ :- “The sentence that he needed to say, namely that “when we are in government, if the evidence is as compelling as it appears now, we will revoke the licence in accordance with the law”.
Sales – “To be crystal clear, he said that or you told him he needed to say that?”
Somehow that contradicts Labor policy?
WTF does she expect Shorten to do in government? The same as Murdoch’s Muppets are pimping, what this, her Coal-ition government is pushing? To allow Adani to go ahead if they can’t deliver on economic, commercial and environmental conditions?????